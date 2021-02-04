Two Limpopo businessmen in court for bribing SIU investigator over tender fraud

Johannesburg – Two Limpopo businessmen, Jack Maake (44) and Matome Prince Mathole (34) appeared in Mankweng magistrate’s court on a charge of corruption.

The pair was arrested in November 2019 by the Directorate For Priority Crimes (DPCI) popularity known as the Hawks.

This is after they allegedly bribed an SIU investigator to exclude a part in a report that recommended their company be charged criminally for corruption.

They further asked the SIU member to reduce the amount to be paid back.

The finding was that the service provider should pay back R3m and face criminal charges for a tender that was not serviced although they submitted documents to the Mopani Municipality for payments.

The suspects met with the investigator and gave R300,000 bribe which led to their immediate arrest.

Prosecutor, Advocate Dalton Tshinyani, postponed the matter to 15 March 2021 and it was transferred to the Specialized Commercial Crimes Court which is located at the High Court of South Africa: Limpopo Division. The High Court has reserved two courtrooms which will function as a Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in the province from the 1st of March 2021.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD