Votes are dripping in for local government elections

Johannesburg – As the Independent Electoral Commission announced that more than 8 million votes had been cast around the country in its update on local government elections 2021, Gauteng had a voter turnout of 1.6 million at 6:20pm on Monday.

Leading the pack with more than 590 000 votes was the City of Johannesburg, followed by the City of Tshwane sitting at 430 000 plus voters. Ekurhuleni is third with 407 358 votes cast at 643 voting stations.

Emfuleni local municipality had more than 95 000 voters who went to vote for their preferred councillor candidates at 175 voting stations. Mogale City is sitting at 60 883 voter turnout, followed by West Rand at 33 739 of counted votes, while Merafong had close to 26 000 voters who came out to vote.

DA’s stronghold, Midvaal with 38 voting stations had 22 748 votes counted followed by Lesedi municipality with 15 515 casted votes.

The total number of votes counted in Gauteng is at 1.6 million with voter turnout sitting at 27.17%, while voters who had to be asked to fill in the MEC 7 forms to allow them to vote turnout was sitting at 0.76%.

Gauteng overall number of registered voters was more than 6.1 million, with only more than 1.6 million votes cast so far.

Some people could not vote at their areas due to power outages and the shortage of ballot papers and ineffective scanners.

Bongani Mdakane