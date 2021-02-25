Watch: Gospel singer Dr Tumi has phone snatched from him by muggers

Johannesburg – It does not rain, it pours for gospel artist Dr Tumi, real name Tumisang Makweya.

Just a few weeks after hogging headlines for allegedly overcharging the government for organising a Covid-19 prayer event, followed by a #HandsOffDrTumi campaign by his die-hard fans, the award-winning psalmist is finding himself trending on social media once again.

This time the singing medical doctor was mugged of his phone.

He was making a call outside a restaurant in an unidentified area when a thug grabbed his phone and escaped in a white car.

In a trending video, Dr Tumi is seen walking helplessly after his phone was snatched from his hand.

Twitter followers expressed shock at the incident.

Some were shocked that criminals had audacity to mug a celebrity, while others were greatful that he was not hurt during the incident.

Watch the video below:

After the incident, Dr Tumi posted the following tweet, where he thanked fans for the support:

Good evening fam. Trust you have been well. Thank you all for your kind messages. Sending mega love to you. #TGS — Dr Tumi (@DrTumi_) February 24, 2021

Take a look at the messages of support that poured in on Twitter for the gospel singer below:

