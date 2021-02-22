Watch live: Minister announces Matric 2020 pass rate

Johannesburg – Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, is announcing the results of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations in Pretoria.

The matric exams concluded on 15 December 2020 after a strenuous academic year.

The release of the matric results have been approved by Umalusi, the Quality Council in General and Further Education and Training.

The Department of Basic Education said result queries should be submitted for investigation within 30 days after the release of results.

Closing date for applications for manual and online applications is 10 March 2021.

Click here for the latest Sunday World’s coverage on the 2020 Matric results.

The fees for re-marking is R120 per subject and its R290 for re-checking a subject.

A new examination is available during May/June where candidates can improve their results or complete outstanding results. The closing date for application is 31 March in the current year.

The event for the matric results will be hosted by the Ministry of Basic Education in partnership with the MTN SA Foundation.

MTN SA awarded 183 Gauteng-based information and communications technology (ICT), (Computer Applications Technology (CAT) and Information Technology subjects) and Special Needs category learners with laptops for their future studies.

Watch the minister making the announcement below:

Class of 2020, are you ready? You have done your best under difficult circumstances and we wish you all the best with your results! @DBE_SA #matric #MatricResults #Classof2020 #mondaythoughts pic.twitter.com/QQE8K3xulw — Dr Reginah Mhaule (@ReginahMhaule) February 22, 2021

Dep. Basic Education – Matric Results 2020 https://t.co/qI698c8MLf — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) February 22, 2021

[WATCH] Join us from 14h00 for the release of the 2020 NSC Examination results. The release will commence with a technical briefing by .@HubertMweli followed by addresses from Minister Motshekga and Deputy Minister .@ReginahMhaule.https://t.co/YyaaxoObST via @YouTube — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) February 22, 2021

As the Minister of @DBE_SA prepares to release results later today, here are the numbers of Gauteng Learners who enrolled for critical subjects over years. We still need to push for more learners to study maths and science. Our girl children are doing well pic.twitter.com/vMI9kVPYdk — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) February 22, 2021

