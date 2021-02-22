E-edition
Breaking News

Watch live: Minister announces Matric 2020 pass rate

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, is announcing the results of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations in Pretoria.

The matric exams concluded on 15 December 2020 after a strenuous academic year.

The release of the matric results have been approved by Umalusi, the Quality Council in General and Further Education and Training.


The Department of Basic Education said result queries should be submitted for investigation within 30 days after the release of results.

Closing date for applications for manual and online applications is 10 March 2021.

Click here for the latest Sunday World’s coverage on the 2020 Matric results. 

The fees for re-marking is R120 per subject and its R290 for re-checking a subject.

A new examination is available during May/June where candidates can improve their results or complete outstanding results. The closing date for application is 31 March in the current year.

The event for the matric results will be hosted by the Ministry of Basic Education in partnership with the MTN SA Foundation.

Also read: What makes Kagiso Trust’s education model so unique and sustainable?

MTN SA awarded 183 Gauteng-based information and communications technology (ICT), (Computer Applications Technology (CAT) and Information Technology subjects) and Special Needs category learners with laptops for their future studies.

Watch the minister making the announcement below: 

 

Click here to sign up to receive your Matric 2020 results. 

