Watch Live: President Cyril Ramaphosa holds ‘family meeting’

Johannesburg – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on the government’s latest response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The President’s address follows a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

“As South Africa rolls out its national COVID-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures,” the presidency said in a statement.

Watch the president deliver his address live below:

