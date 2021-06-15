E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Watch Live: President Cyril Ramaphosa holds ‘family meeting’

By Sunday World
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Deaan Vivier

Johannesburg – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on the government’s latest response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The President’s address follows a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

“As South Africa rolls out its national COVID-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures,” the presidency said in a statement.

Watch the president deliver his address live below: 

 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World 

Author


Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.