Watch Live: President Ramaphosa announces new lockdown measures for SA

Johannesburg – President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on Thursday evening on the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes as coronavirus continued to spread in SA as cases jumped to 796 472 after 4 173 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus on Wednesday.

According to reports, the new measures that he will be announcing will include a new curfew as well as bans surrounding the consumption and purchasing of alcohol.

The death toll in the country has now risen by 65, bringing the tally to 21 709 since the outbreak.

Of the latest deaths, 30 were recorded in the Western Cape, 15 in Free State, 12 in KwaZulu-Natal and four in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng.

The possible provinces that could see harsher lockdown measures implemented could be the Western Cape as well as the Eastern Cape which caught the attention of Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Mkhize said that his department was closely monitoring the Eastern Cape to quell the resurgence of cluster outbreaks in the province.

The minister embarked on a two day visit to the province last week, which Mkhize said, was set to focus on case management.

The World Health Organisation is reporting 63 360 234 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, including 1 475 825 deaths.

Watch the president live below:

