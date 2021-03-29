Wife of hotel owner nabbed for murder

Johannesburg – The South African Police Service Provincial Organised Crime Detectives have arrested the 30-year-old wife of the late Leon Brits, following an investigation into his murder on 7 October 2020.

The arrest took place this morning at their house in Marchand, Kakamas in the Northern Cape.

The body of Brits, which had several stab wounds, was found floating in the swimming pool at one of their properties in Pofadder.

Several valuables such as firearms, a cell phone, Kruger Rands, polished diamonds and cash was allegedly taken from the premises.

Three men were later arrested and one accused namely Jacques Van Vuuren was sentenced in the Kimberley High Court, following a plea bargain agreement last week Thursday.

Van Vuuren received 25 years of which 5 years was suspended for the murder, 15 years for aggravated robbery and 3 years for unlawful possession of a firearm. The sentences will run concurrently and he will serve an effective 20 years behind bars.

The two other accused, Amantle Bareki and Enrich Williams are also facing charges of murder, aggravated robbery and possession of an illegal firearm and will be appearing in the Pofadder Magistrate’s Court again on 17 May 2021.

The 30-year-old wife will be charged with murder, aggravated robbery and perjury and will appear in the Pofadder Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Captain Sergio Kock confirmed that the murder took place but could not disclose any more information.

“Police are still currently searching the premises, as such we are unable to reveal any information with regard to what led to the murder of Leon Brits because the investigation is still underway,” Kock said.

– SAnews.gov.za

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD