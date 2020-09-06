Wits cease to exist after 99 years of football history

Yesterday signaled the end of a football epoch, the end of an era when Bidvest Wits, a club that was founded as Wits University 99 years ago ceased to exist.

The demise of the football institution was however marked by an emphatic victory when The Students beat Polokwane City 2-1 to ensure Rise And Shine emphatically go the relegation tube in the last round of matches which also marked the end of the coronavirus delayed season.

Wits, the 2016/17 Premiership champions, have sold their top-flight status, according to new owners the first division Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Wits were due to celebrate their 100th anniversary next season having been founded in 1921, but instead the club is no more.

When the sale was announced by TTM owner Masala Mulaudzi two months ago he said they have acquired the players as well but they will not be retaining coach Gavin Hunt and staff members.

Hunt has been linked with a move to join Premiership runners-up Kaizer Chiefs as the incumbent, German coach Ernst Middendorp is said to be stepping down, the reason being his failure to win the league after Chiefs topped the log standings from the second game of the season.

The Wits buyers intend to change the club’s name to TTM and play top-flight matches at Thohoyandou Stadium in Venda, Limpopo next season. TTM replaces the relegated Polokwane City in the elite Premiership and the province will still have three clubs campaigning in top flight football since Baroka and Black Leopards survived the chop.

A number of high earning Wits players have since joined other PSL clubs after voicing their unwillingness to relocate to Venda.

Among the players who have since found new homes is Wits and Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, who has since joined Orlando Pirates after Bucs beat Mamelodi Sundowns to his signature.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo