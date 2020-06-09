Woman found hanging from a tree in Florida, Roodepoort

The pandemic of women being murdered is far from over. The latest victim was a young woman, eight months pregnant from Roodepoort, Johannesburg.

According to a missing person post on social media, the 28-year-old victim went missing on 4 June at 21h53.

On Monday #JusticeForTshego, Tshegofatso Pule, was trending on Twitter with South Africans calling for those responsible to face the full might of the law. Gauteng police spokesperson, Kay Makhubele, confirmed that police are investigating a case of murder after a woman was found hanging on a tree, on Monday morning, with a stab wound to the chest

According to posts on social media, Pule was last seen at Westlake Complex Florida, Rooderpoort, allegedly with her boyfriend.

It is further alleged that the security footage shows Pule being accompanied by her alleged boyfriend to an unknown grey Jeep. But he stayed behind, and she allegedly left with the driver of the car.

“JHB South District Roodepoort SAPS murder at Durban Deep open veld on 2020/06/05 at about 11:00an unknown African female of about 18 years of age was found hanging on the tree with a stab wound on the left nipple of her chest. The deceased was found by a member of the community hanging on the tree then notified the police and the deceased is also confirmed to be pregnant,” reads the statement.

Makhubele said further said that no one was arrested, and police investigations are underway.

Meta Mphahlele