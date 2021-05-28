You can now use Spotify Premium for free for 3 months

Take the Sunday World Survey
By Ashley Lechman
You can now use Spotify Premium for free for the first three months. Photo by John Tekeridis from Pexels.

Johannesburg – Spotify Premium is offering three months free access to qualifying South Africans, including first-time users.

Spotify Premium gives subscribers access to ad-free audio streaming, on-demand playback, and podcasts.

This is the first time the company will be allowing their users to access their premium features for free, over a three month period.

“Starting today, Spotify Premium is offering three months free to eligible free and first time-users for the Individual Premium plan,” the company said.

After the free 3-month trial period, users will start to pay R59.99 per month. They can, however, cancel at any time.

