Zambia national football team coach Milutin Sredojevic back in court for sexual assault

Johannesburg – Zambian national football team coach, Milutin Sredojevic (51) is expected back at the New Brighton Magistrates’ Court today on a charge of sexual assault.

He first appeared in court on 11 December 2020 and was granted R10 000 bail.

It is alleged that on Monday, 7 December, during the Cosafa Games in Port Elizabeth, a 39-year-old woman was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium when she asked Sredojevic if he would need sugar with his coffee. He allegedly said no and disclosed that he needed another type of sugar while pointing at her private parts.

It is alleged she complained about his conduct and the lady’s boss warned Sredojevic not to do it again.

Later on that day, the lady went to deliver coffee again at the stadium and this time Sredojevic allegedly touched her buttocks.

