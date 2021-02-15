Zondo wants Zuma imprisoned over defiance

Johannesburg – Former president Jacob Zuma may soon see himself behind bars should deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo get his way.

Zondo was left unimpressed after Zuma followed through on his promise to snub the State Capture Inquiry.

The former head of state was supposed to appear before the Zondo led commission on Monday but was a no show.

Zondo said the commission will approach the constitutional court to impose a term of imprisonment for Zuma.

“Our constitution tells that we are all equal before the law,” Zondo said.

“Mr. Zuma had a full opportunity to put whatever reasons he believed justified him in not complying with the summons and allowed the constitutional court to decide on those reasons.”

Earlier on in the day, Zuma’s lawyers had indicated that he would not appear before the commission as per his previous commitment.

The Constitutional Court last month didn’t mince it’s words when in unanimously ruled that Zuma must appear before the commission and answer questions posed to him.

The apex court described Zuma’s lack of cooperation with the commission as “reprehensible” and ordered him to pay the commission’s legal costs.

