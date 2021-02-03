E-edition
Zuma and Malema set for a political ‘tea’ date

By Kabelo Khumalo
Former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma with EFF leader, Julius Sello Malema. Image: Twitter.

Johannesburg – Former political foes Jacob Zuma and his nemesis Julius Malema agreed to meet in Nkandla over tea to discuss matters of national interest.

The Twitter interaction caught many by surprise with many South Africans asking themselves what the meeting was about.

Malema tweeted the former president, asking him, “Can we please have tea urgently?”


Zuma then responded and tweeted via his Twitter account, “Thobela Moshabi. I have seen your request to share a cup of tea. As you know, Nkandla village is home for me and that is where my time is spent these days. Tea I have plenty of, you are more than welcome to come over for a cup.”

View the interactions that took place on Twitter below: 

Zuma this week threw the constitutional order into disarray when he dared the might of the state and said he would rather be arrested than give evidence to the state capture inquiry.

Zuma in a statement intimated that the judiciary was biased against him, following a ruling by the Constitutional Court that he should appear before the state capture inquiry and answer questions put to him.

The erstwhile head of state said he would not appear before Zondo, opening a door for a possible arrest.

“I am again prepared to go to prison to defend the Constitutional rights that I personally fought for and to serve whatever sentence that this democratically elected government deems appropriate as part of the special and different laws for Zuma agenda,” reads the statement.

The interaction sent South Africans into a meltdown on Twitter, take a look at how South Africans reacted below: 

Also read: Jail is better than testifying at Zondo Commission – Zuma

 

