Zuma and Malema set for a political ‘tea’ date

Johannesburg – Former political foes Jacob Zuma and his nemesis Julius Malema agreed to meet in Nkandla over tea to discuss matters of national interest.

The Twitter interaction caught many by surprise with many South Africans asking themselves what the meeting was about.

Malema tweeted the former president, asking him, “Can we please have tea urgently?”

Zuma then responded and tweeted via his Twitter account, “Thobela Moshabi. I have seen your request to share a cup of tea. As you know, Nkandla village is home for me and that is where my time is spent these days. Tea I have plenty of, you are more than welcome to come over for a cup.”

@PresJGZuma can we please have tea urgently? — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 3, 2021

Thobela Moshabi. I have seen your request to share a cup of tea. As you know, Nkandla village is home for me and that is where my time is spent these days. Tea I have plenty of, you are more than welcome to come over for a cup. https://t.co/7Okdw94WAH — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) February 3, 2021

Thank you Baba, I will make a plan to arrive, possibly this weekend. I will take it further with your young man @mzwandileMasina for final details. Thank you for accepting my request promptly. It is in the best interest of our country. 🙏🏿 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 3, 2021

Zuma this week threw the constitutional order into disarray when he dared the might of the state and said he would rather be arrested than give evidence to the state capture inquiry.

Zuma in a statement intimated that the judiciary was biased against him, following a ruling by the Constitutional Court that he should appear before the state capture inquiry and answer questions put to him.

The erstwhile head of state said he would not appear before Zondo, opening a door for a possible arrest.

“I am again prepared to go to prison to defend the Constitutional rights that I personally fought for and to serve whatever sentence that this democratically elected government deems appropriate as part of the special and different laws for Zuma agenda,” reads the statement.

The interaction sent South Africans into a meltdown on Twitter, take a look at how South Africans reacted below:

Julius you see now you're repeating exactly what you did in 2009: putting your glory first over the 'good' of the country? Zuma wants to destabilize the country, thus make Cyril's rule difficult, and you want to contribute in this just like you did when Mbeki was removed! pic.twitter.com/yN8TpWjRYf — S Y D W E L L (@Sydwell_RSA) February 3, 2021

When I attempt to leave Twitter and take a break I usually come across such content… How will I leave mara? pic.twitter.com/M74WQJXIAt — Cellular® ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) February 3, 2021

Tea session of @PresJGZuma and @Julius_S_Malema will be interesting and I’m sure the two men who contributed to the constitutional being of SA will provide a grate insight of how mature our democracy has become. Count down starts now, keep you posted!!!! — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) February 3, 2021

I wonder what Malema and President Zuma have in store for us. Politics is a very tricky game and if the deal is so sweet think twice. — siyasamkela ͏ (@siyamtitshana) February 3, 2021

Nope — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 3, 2021

That tea must be live viewed pic.twitter.com/FQV31AVpyv — FitnessCustodian🏋️‍♂️ (@veneration1) February 3, 2021

This is really exciting pic.twitter.com/aDSCIToGZb — SIMBA WISE (@SimbaWise1) February 3, 2021

