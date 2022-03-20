Zungu keeps out of jail after GBV

Popular amapiano singer Soulful G has detailed how her boyfriend, Orlando Pirates midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu assaulted her in a violent domestic tiff that hogged media headlines this week.

Zungu was arrested after Soul G, [real name Gugu Bikani], reported a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm at the Moffatview police station, south of Joburg on Monday.

But the soccer star escaped going to jail by the skin of his teeth when the songbird, who shot to fame with the song Uthando, withdrew the case and instead obtained a protection order against him at the Booysens Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The withdrawal left the public wondering what happened on the day the footie was embroiled in gender-based violence, which has been declared a pandemic by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a police statement, which we have seen, the velvet-voiced musician said Zungu punched her several times in the face and cut her hand with a bottle after accusing her of coming home late from a music concert.

Relating the ordeal, Soulful G said she went to a music concert on Saturday and arrived at her South Hills flat, south of Joburg on Sunday morning because the event had ended very late.

She said as she entered her apartment with her friend Sasile Mlambo, Zungu started shouting at her and told her that he would not have a girlfriend who arrived in the morning from music gigs.

“He then started assaulting her with fists on her face. He also used a bottle to assault her. He left her hand-cut,” reads the statement.

It further says that when Zungu was attacking her, she ran into a neighbour’s flat, but he followed her and beat her up again.

Mlambo then phoned the police and security guards. The security guards arrived first and calmed him down.

He then got into his vehicle and drove off but returned after a while, swore at her, and tried to forcefully enter the flat but couldn’t because the burglar gate was locked. Zungu then told her that nothing would happen to him as he was famous and well connected

“It was not the first time he assaulted her,” reads the statement. Bikani withdrew the case shortly before it could be placed on the court’s roll in the Booysens Magistrate’s Court where the soccer star was expected to appear for a formal bail application on Tuesday.

She said she withdrew it after the Buccaneers star and his family extended an olive branch to her, and implored her to do so “for the sake of their careers”.

“He and his family apologized to me and my family,” she stated.

Soulful G declined to comment.

