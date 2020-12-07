E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Zwane and Truter bag Player and Coach of the Month accolades

By Xolile Mtshazo

Johannesburg- Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter and Mamelodi Sundoowns attacking midfielder Themba Zwane have been named the first DStv Premiership Coach and Player of the month awards for October/November respectively, in the monthly individual awards of the 2020/21 season.

 

Zwane, started the new season on an extraordinarily winning note, much like he ended last campaign, as he was voted the best player in the period between October and November in the league.

The Sundowns midfielder won the prize owing to his impressive showing for the Premiership defending champions.


During this period, Zwane scored five goals in five games, including a quick hat-trick in his club’s thrilling victory over AmaZulu, where he was particularly impressive.

It is the first Coach of the Month award for Truter, who recently guided the newly-promoted Swallows to the top division.

Truter’s side is unbeaten in the league, wining three of their five opening DStv Premiership fixtures in October/November, including an impressive 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby. The notable, morale-boosting start to the season saw Swallows FC collect 11 points in five games, taking them to second place behind Sundowns on the log standings.

The former Richards Bay coach won the prize owing the phenomenal job he has done in creating a good, balanced team with a mix of resolute youngsters together with tried and tested players, which has seen Swallows become a well-oiled machine that only conceded one goal in five outings.

Zwane and Truter’s colleagues such as Sundowns’ Peter Shalulule, Njabulo Ngcobo of Swallows FC, Coach Josef Zinnbauer (Orlando Pirates) and Baroka FC coach Thoka Matsimela, also received huge praise from the panel of experts, for their good efforts during the opening month of the 2020/21 campaign.

For their recognition, Zwane and Truter will each a trophy as well as R7, 000 courtesy of league sponsors, DStv.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Bushiri’s offshore assets worth millions targeted

Johannesburg - An investment company has obtained an urgent court order to freeze assets, including properties in England and Dubai and a luxury car...
Read more
Breaking News

England ODI cricket series in SA cancelled

By AP CAPE TOWN — England’s ODI cricket series in South Africa was called off Monday after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the luxurious...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.