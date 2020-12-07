Zwane and Truter bag Player and Coach of the Month accolades

Johannesburg- Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter and Mamelodi Sundoowns attacking midfielder Themba Zwane have been named the first DStv Premiership Coach and Player of the month awards for October/November respectively, in the monthly individual awards of the 2020/21 season.

Zwane, started the new season on an extraordinarily winning note, much like he ended last campaign, as he was voted the best player in the period between October and November in the league.

The Sundowns midfielder won the prize owing to his impressive showing for the Premiership defending champions.

During this period, Zwane scored five goals in five games, including a quick hat-trick in his club’s thrilling victory over AmaZulu, where he was particularly impressive.

It is the first Coach of the Month award for Truter, who recently guided the newly-promoted Swallows to the top division.

Truter’s side is unbeaten in the league, wining three of their five opening DStv Premiership fixtures in October/November, including an impressive 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby. The notable, morale-boosting start to the season saw Swallows FC collect 11 points in five games, taking them to second place behind Sundowns on the log standings.

The former Richards Bay coach won the prize owing the phenomenal job he has done in creating a good, balanced team with a mix of resolute youngsters together with tried and tested players, which has seen Swallows become a well-oiled machine that only conceded one goal in five outings.

Zwane and Truter’s colleagues such as Sundowns’ Peter Shalulule, Njabulo Ngcobo of Swallows FC, Coach Josef Zinnbauer (Orlando Pirates) and Baroka FC coach Thoka Matsimela, also received huge praise from the panel of experts, for their good efforts during the opening month of the 2020/21 campaign.

For their recognition, Zwane and Truter will each a trophy as well as R7, 000 courtesy of league sponsors, DStv.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo