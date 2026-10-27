Airtel Money reports 25% growth in first-half revenue in maiden results

Profit after tax rose to $228-million from $188-million a year earlier, supported largely by robust revenue growth across its markets.

The company also expanded its customer base by 18.7% to 56.7-million users, lifting mobile money penetration among Airtel Africa’s telecommunications subscribers to 42.9%, an increase of 3.2 percentage points.

Customer and transaction growth

Average revenue per user increased by 5.1% in constant currency, reflecting higher customer activity on the platform. Average transaction value per customer climbed 14.9% to $397 per month, highlighting growing adoption of digital financial services across the group’s footprint.

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The company said the strong customer growth and increased transaction volumes reinforced the strength of its mobile money business model as demand for digital payments and financial services continues to rise across Africa.

Dividend declared

Airtel Money declared an interim dividend of 6.4 US cents per share and reaffirmed its full-year guidance, signalling confidence in its operational performance and growth prospects.

Chief executive Ian Basil Ferrao said the company’s successful stock market debut marked a significant milestone in its development.

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“Our oversubscribed London listing was a landmark achievement for Airtel Money and a vote of confidence in our business model and strategy,” Ferrao said.

Shares below listing price

Despite the strong financial performance, investor sentiment has remained cautious since the listing. Shares in Airtel Money closed at 179 pence on Friday, below the company’s offer price of 196 pence when trading commenced on October 9.

The company nevertheless maintained that its growth trajectory, expanding customer base and increasing transaction volumes position it well to capitalise on rising demand for mobile financial services across the continent.