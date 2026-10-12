AFRIBIZ

Ethiopia announces launch of its first gold refinery

By Reuters
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
Ethiopia launching first gold refinery
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addresses legislators in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, October 5, 2026. Prime Minister Office/Handout via REUTERS

Ethiopia has inaugurated its first gold refinery as part of efforts to strengthen value addition in the mining sector and position the country as a regional hub for precious metals processing.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • Ethiopia has inaugurated its first gold refinery as a $50 million joint venture with state-owned Ethiopian Investment Holdings holding a majority stake.
  • The refinery will process gold from Ethiopia and neighboring countries, offering services such as melting, testing, refining, casting, bar minting, and die-making.
  • Gold exports generated $5.6 billion for Ethiopia last year, making it one of the country's largest sources of foreign exchange earnings.
  • Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stated the refinery allows regional mining companies to refine and certify gold within Africa, eliminating the need to export it overseas.
  • The facility aims to boost local beneficiation of gold and attract regional business, strengthening Ethiopia's role in the African precious metals value chain.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.