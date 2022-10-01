An inspiring ‘Whole Women Conference’ by Ayanda Hlubi

Inspirational speaker and business woman Ayanda Hlubi is the founder of a Non-Profit Organization, The Whole Woman Conference, which is mainly focused on women empowerment and how to equip women with the right tools to succeed.

Speaking to Sunday World, Hlubi said the conference started in 2016 in Kwa-Thema, Springs and in 2019 it moved to the Carnival City. For the past two years it has been held at the Birchwood Conference Centre due to the growth of the initiative.

“I started the initiative because as a girl from the township I didn’t really see the opportunities where people show you the right channels. It was supposed to be a small thing where we get together but we got an incredible response,” she said.

Hlubi shared that they did not want to have a once-off thing, so they decided to host a brunch in March. This is where people buy merchandise to raise funds for the big conference later in the year.

She said the speakers that they always try to get are people who have really gone through the most and somehow made it.

“The different speakers are experts in their respective fields and are there to empower attendees in the area of Finance and Business, Health, Relationships, Beauty, and Spirituality in the aim of promoting a balanced life.”

This year they have invited former Miss South Africa Basetsana Khumalo to give them some words of wisdom in entrepreneurship and business, especially with the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on a lot of businesses.

Professor Bonang Mohale will be speaking about leadership. Hlubi said it was important to bring a male voice on board, because most leadership positions are occupied by men.

“Noxolo Grootboom has been celebrated for her contribution to the television broadcast industry before retiring last year. We wanted someone to speak about living a purposeful life, looking back at where she started to where she is today,” Hlubi said.

“We also want someone who is young and living her true life, that is why we also brought in [model, radio host and TV personality] Zizo Tshwethe.”

Instead of having the conference during Women’s Month, Hlubi said they felt women should be celebrated every day and not only for one month.

The conference will take place on 8 October at the Birchwood Conference Centre.

