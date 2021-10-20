Balwin Properties reports a surge in profits

Johannesburg- Balwin, one of South Africa’s largest property companies has reported an increase of more than 40% in profits for the six months ended August.

The company today alerted investors that its profits rose 44% to R117 million in the period under review.

This is as the company reported a 41% surge in revenues to R1.3 billion in the period.

The company in a statement said: “Balwin’s results for the six-month period ended 31 August 2021 reflect a pleasing recovery from the challenging market conditions experienced in the prior period owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Operational activity has steadily recovered to pre Covid-19 levels, supported by the sustained demand for apartments.”

Balwin’s portfolio comprises over 70 developments. Currently, it is developing in Gauteng, Western Cape, and KZN.

Kabelo Khumalo