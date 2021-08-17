Battle by black business for fair share ‘far from over’

Johannesburg – The Black Business Council (BBC), which serves as an advocacy group for black businesses and professionals across all sectors, has a new leadership faced with ramping up efforts to level the playing field in an unequal economy.

Businessman Elias Monage succeeds AmaZulu FC owner and business mogul Sandile Zungu as BBC president. Zungu has been in the fold for 10 years, eight of which he was in a leadership position, first as general secretary, then as vice-president and most recently as president. Zungu, in an interview with Sunday World, said he left his leadership position proud of the strides the organisation made under his tenure.

“The fact that you have BBC becoming a mainstream organisation in such a short space of time and commanding the respect that it does, is all credits to the leadership of the BBC,” he said.

The respected businessman also highlighted the struggles the new leadership will have to embark on to better the fortunes of black business.

“The new leadership has a mammoth task facing it because the struggle for black participation is far from over. For instance, when you look at access to capital, there is no dependable source of capital for black business. The large institutions such as the PIC do not necessarily have to focus on black economic empowerment,” he said.

“The National Empowerment Fund, which was created specifically for black participation in the economy, is undercapitalised. We have lobbied that it must be given the requisite capital to fulfil its obligation and we have failed in that regard. This will be one of the missions of the incoming leadership.”

One of the issues taken up by the BBC over the past several years was the call for the abolishment of Preferential Procurement Policy Framework (PPPFA).

The BBC also lobbied successfully for the amendment of the Commission Act, which gave certain powers to the competition authorities to investigate certain corrosive practices by monopolies, which prevent black participation in the economy.

“We have always believed that the PPPFA is an antithesis to the issue of black people doing business with their government. We have lobbied very strongly for its abolishment. The Public Procurement Act is not fully operational, but it is an endeavour that is driven mainly by BBC for the benefit of local business and specifically for the benefit of black business in terms of having a fair share of the public procurement slice.” Sipho Pityana, Business Unity SA’s (Busa) president, said the BBC had been a critical voice for black businesses.

“Elias Monage, who already serves on the Brics Business Council with Busa representatives, is an inspired choice for president. Tilson Manyoni, who continues as head of policy, has previously led the Busa/BBC task team aimed at closer cooperation between the two organisations.

“We also thank the outgoing leadership under president Sandile Zungu for their sterling efforts.

“They took on the challenge of ensuring that this important organisation plays its part in driving the agenda for sustainable inclusive economic growth while simultaneously maintaining an unwavering focus on the transformation.”

Current CEO of the BBC in the built environments Gregory Mofokeng was elected vice-president responsible for organised business. Yvonne Maitin, an independent non-executive director at Afristrat, was tapped as the vice-president responsible for professionals, while Tilson Manyoni was elected head of policy, and group CEO of Endoni Group Tsakani Nkambule was elected treasurer- general.

Also read:

Muvhango welcomes new actress Angela Atlang

Grieving granny tells of amapiano king Mpura’s last wish

Covid-19 positive cases hit ‘Generations: The Legacy’

Max Lichaba hits out at step son

Khanyi’s boyfriend accused of being part of vehicle scam

The Braai Show producers demand an apology from AKA

Lwandle Ndaba explains why he released song about stepdad Max Lichaba

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Authors



Sandile Motha,



Kabelo Khumalo