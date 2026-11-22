An Elegant Fuels-linked filling station near the Kruger National Park has become the subject of a complaint alleging illegal operations, environmental non-compliance, unfair competition and possible regulatory failures that complainants say disadvantaged a black-owned petroleum business.

The Sibuyi family and their company, Matena Trading and Projects 39 CC, accuse the parties associated with Elegant Fuels of benefiting from favourable treatment while authorities allegedly failed to enforce by-laws and regulatory requirements. The filling station’s petroleum licensing arrangements involve businessman Method Sive Mabuza.

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The complaint relies on findings officials in the City of Mbombela Local Municipality made. Documents show that in January 2023, the Municipal Planning Tribunal rejected an application to rezone the property and said the filling station was operating without approvals. The tribunal called for enforcement action.

Further concerns emerged in October 2024 when the chief fire officer found that fire safety procedures had not been followed before construction. In September this year, senior municipal official Ben Steyn confirmed that municipal records did not contain approved building plans or an occupation certificate.

The complainants say the filling station continued operating. Questions remain over whether enforcement action followed the adverse findings and all the required approvals were obtained.

The City of Mbombela had not responded to Sunday World’s questions at the time of publication.

Questions have also been raised about whether underground fuel storage tanks were properly inspected, pressure-tested and certified before being commissioned.

The complaints

The complainants say the alleged shortcomings could expose motorists, workers, communities and the environmentally sensitive area to risk.

The complaint further alleges that licensing officials provided information relating to Matena Trading and Projects 39 CC’s licence payments to opposing attorneys while failing to respond adequately to the family’s enquiries.

It also claims Mabuza submitted misleading licensing information and later transferred operational control and licensing interests to TR Commodities, which the complaint describes as a white-owned company, saying it warrants investigation for possible fronting.

Parties’ past commercial battle

The dispute forms part of a broader commercial battle involving the parties.

The complaint alleges that the family became embroiled in repeated litigation after refusing to operate under the Elegant brand in 2021 and instead choosing to align with TotalEnergies.

At the time, Matena Trading and Projects 39 CC held the retail licence for the family’s Hazyview filling station, while the Magolide Family Trust held the site licence. However, a high court order in February last year declared that the family’s licences lapsed in February 2022 and set aside a subsequent extension.

The complainants are seeking the cancellation of Mabuza’s licences, a halt to operations at the station, environmental remediation measures, penalties and an investigation into the licensing decisions.

Elegant Fuels and Mabuza’s attorney, Matthew Robson, said: “We note adv Sibuyi is being opportunistic as these matters are sub judice and we will not allow ourselves or our client to be drawn in to any further comment.”