Rising living costs and ongoing affordability challenges are putting mounting financial pressure on consumers, making it increasingly difficult for them to keep up with their medical aid and insurance payments.

These pressures are reflected in Momentum Group’s results for the three months ended September 30. The financial services group reported a 24% decline in normalised headline earnings for the first quarter of its 2027 financial year, despite growth in its health business following the onboarding of Bonitas medical scheme members.

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Adverse markets weigh on Momentum earnings

The group reported R1.34 billion normalised headline earnings, a decline from R1.76 billion in the same period last year.

The group attributed the decline to adverse investment market movements, which resulted in a R244 million loss compared with R202 million gain in the same period last year.

“1QF2027. The Group delivered a satisfactory operational performance, although financial market conditions were challenging over the quarter. Normalised headline earnings (NHE) of R1.34 billion are lower than in the prior period (R1.76 billion) primarily because of adverse market variances caused by increases in interest rates across the yield curve and a downward tilt at the longer end.

“A R446 million decrease in investment variances was the primary reason for the weak earnings performance in comparison to the prior period,” said Momentum.

Momentum Corporate also experienced weaker underwriting profits from its group life and income protection products, as the average value of claims increased, requiring the business to hold higher claims reserves.

Normalised headline earnings for the business dropped R194 million from R427 million in the previous year.

Bonitas onboarding boost

Taking over the administration contract for Bonitas Medical Fund boosted Momentum Health, with normalised headline earnings increasing 59% to R161 million.

“The Health business continued its solid performance following the implementation of the Bonitas medical scheme, with substantial progress made in addressing onboarding concerns,” the group said.

The onboarding contributed to a 29% increase in overall membership in South Africa, while fee income increased by 42% following membership growth across most schemes. Increasing members through Bonitas meant that the health group expenses increased by 26%.

Health4Me membership saw 11% increase and a marginal 1% increase in the public sector segment. However, membership at Momentum Medical Scheme remained unchanged.

“The Corporate and Labour segment base declined due to the exit of a major scheme at the end of April 2026. Medical aid membership across the industry remained under pressure, largely because of lower formal employment levels and affordability.

“The number of lives under administration in Africa declined by 25%, driven by the disposal of one of the licences in Mozambique,” said Momentum.

Consumers remain under economic pressure

The group cautioned that South Africa’s economic outlook remained volatile due to the surging oil prices as the Middle East war persists. This poses a risk to economic growth, interest rates and inflation expectations. As such, consumers remain under financial strain.

“Despite the impact of the markets, the core business operations continue to perform satisfactorily and within expectation. With consumers under financial strain, there is elevated competition in the market, and this requires a concerted effort to attract new business volumes and achieve higher margins,” said Momentum.

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