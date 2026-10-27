Orange raises 2026 profit outlook as markets outside France power growth

French telecoms group Orange lifted its 2026 core profit growth target to above 4.5% on Tuesday, citing strength in Africa, Poland and Spain.

The raised profit outlook, which compares to a previous goal of above 4%, rests on growth outside France. Third-quarter revenue rose 14.2% in Africa and the Middle East and 7.9% in Poland, against 0.5% at home.

Orange is counting on that growth to fund cash returns and the planned SFR takeover while its home market barely grows.

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Orange España, the Spanish unit renamed from MasOrange last month, posted a 3.5% revenue jump to €1.91 billion ($2.13 billion) in its first quarter fully consolidated into group accounts.

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Group revenue grew 3.6% on a comparable basis to €12.19 billion, Orange said in the statement.

Quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases, a core profit measure widely used by telcos, rose 4.6% to €4.14 billion, beating a company-provided consensus of €4.10 billion. Operating cash flow increased by 8.8% over the first nine months of the year.

Orange Cyberdefense, the group’s cybersecurity arm, booked €1 billion in nine-month revenue, selling its threat-detection platform in nine European countries, up 12.2% from a year ago.

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