Cell C has launched a new data roll-over and sharing offering that seeks to address growing concerns over the loss of unused mobile data, a practice that has come under scrutiny from Parliament and the regulator Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

The cellphone operator announced on Thursday that customers on selected 30-day Get More deals would be able to carry over unused data for an additional 30 days at no extra cost.

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The company is also allowing customers to share data free of charge with up to 25 other Cell C users.

The announcement forms part of a broader industry debate over data affordability in South Africa and comes as pressure mounts on telecommunications operators over the expiry of prepaid data bundles, which often lapse before full usage.

The issue has become a regulatory and political focus, with arguments that low-income consumers, students and job seekers are disproportionately affected when data they have paid for expires before it is consumed and that expiring bundles reduce the value consumers receive from cellphone services.

Earlier this year, Icasa published amendments to its End-User and Subscriber Service Charter regulations requiring automatic roll-over of eligible data bundles.

Cell C said its new offering would allow customers to benefit from roll-over functionality before the regulatory deadline took effect.

“Data that disappears while it’s still unused is money a household has spent and lost,” said Cell C chief marketing officer Melanie Forbes.

“We didn’t think customers should wait for a deadline before getting more from what they’ve already paid for.”

Under the new arrangement, customers purchasing selected 30-day bundles will effectively have up to 60 days to consume their data if part of the allocation remains unused after the initial validity period.

The mobile operator is also running a promotional campaign until March 31, under which selected 30-day data and voice bundles on its Get More platform will be doubled. For instance, a 3GB anytime data bundle will be accompanied by an additional 3GB allocation at no extra charge.

Cell C said the ability to transfer data to other users could help families support relatives who needed connectivity for studies, job applications and other online activities.

The cellphone operator is also using the launch to market its “Try Before You Buy” initiative, which provides prospective customers with 5GB of anytime data and 60 all-network voice minutes free for 14 days via an eSIM-enabled trial offer or through Cell C-branded retail stores.

The latest move positions Cell C among operators adapting their products as South Africa’s regulatory environment shifts towards greater consumer protection in the data market.