City of Tshwane’s operation pays off

The Gauteng provincial government (GPG) has paid off its R10-million debt after municipal services were suspended on Tuesday, the City of Tshwane said today.

The City said the provincial government also added R2-million as an upfront payment to have the services reinstated.

“Yesterday, they threatened to take us to court after we disconnected their services. Today, the GPG paid the R10m debt owed in full. We won’t be deterred by threats of court action,” the City of Tshwane wrote on its social media page.

Today, the Gautrain Hatfield station threatened to take the City to court after water and electricity were terminated.

The City of Joburg is following suit, using the #BuyaMthetho Operation to target companies that have outstanding municipal accounts. The aim is to recoup about R38-billion that is owed to the municipality for services.

The SA Local Authorities Pension Fund was on top of the list when the operation hit Sandton, where power and water supplies to some companies were terminated.

The fund is said to be owing the City of Joburg R7.4-million for rates, water and refuse collection, and more companies are in line to have their services terminated due to non-paying.

