Communities left at mercy of mining firms

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has been accused of failing to protect mining-affected communities from abuse by mining companies operating in their area.

The accusation is contained in a recent audit report released by the Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) and the Women Affected by Mining United in Action (Wamua).

The case study, which was conducted in Limpopo, North West, Gauteng, Free State and other provinces, revealed that the mining-affected communities were not happy with the way authorities, including the department, operated as they failed to hold mining companies accountable for not delivering on what they promised the affected communities.

According to the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act of 2002, mining companies are obliged to play a part in the development of workers and communities in the area they operate in.

“The department must place a moratorium on the issuing of mining and prospecting licences until it can adequately account for its failure to hold operating licence holders to account.”

Furthermore, according to the report, which will be published on the Macua/Wamua website, one of the things worsening the situation is that the mining legislation allows for the exclusion of communities from vital meetings that take place before a mining permit is issued. Companies tend also to engage municipalities and traditional leadership structures, while bypassing organised community structures.

Solly Masilela, a spokesperson for the Mpumalanga-based Vulamehlo Kusile Foundation, a non-profit organisation that fights for the rights of residents abused by mining companies, says mining companies made offers to leaders and their relatives, and the future of the entire community “is now being decided by bribed leaders”.

“In Mpumalanga, we have more than 500 cases in which mining companies abused families,” said Masilela.

Allan Seccombe, spokesperson for the Minerals Council of South Africa, said, “We do not condone bribery or any illegal actions.”

