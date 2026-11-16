Patrice Motsepe’s Harmony Gold suffers ninth death of 2026

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has launched a scathing attack on mining magnate Patrice Motsepe’s Harmony Gold following the latest fatal accident at its Mponeng mine, arguing that South Africa is normalising mine deaths while mining companies continue to generate billions in profits.

The criticism comes after Harmony confirmed that a locomotive operator died following an underground accident at its Mponeng mine on the West Rand on Saturday.

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According to the company, the employee was injured while conducting tramming activities in the Carbon Leader Reef development section of the mine. The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) has been notified, and a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is under way.

Harmony expressed condolences to the employee’s family, friends and colleagues and said it was providing support to those affected.

“Safety remains Harmony’s foremost priority,” the company said, adding that it was strengthening critical controls, enhancing training and embedding lessons from previous incidents as part of its goal of achieving zero harm.

READ MORE: Patrice Motsepe’s Harmony Gold mine records eighth fatality of 2026

Mining sector faces deeper crisis

However, the South African federation of trade unions (Saftu) secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi said the latest death highlighted a much deeper crisis in South Africa’s mining sector.

“We are angry and deeply disturbed,” said Vavi, adding that 47 workers have died at Harmony Gold operations in five years, including nine already in 2026.”

Vavi added:

“These are not numbers on a spreadsheet. These are human beings who went underground to earn a living and never returned to their families.”

He said the impact of a mining fatality extended far beyond a single worker.

“A mineworker is very often supporting an extended family, children, parents, grandparents, unemployed brothers and sisters and relatives in the former labour-sending areas. When you kill one Black working-class breadwinner, you can impoverish ten or even fifteen people overnight.”

Profits versus safety

Vavi questioned whether enough was being invested in worker protection, citing Harmony’s strong financial performance.

The union leader pointed to the company’s reported financial year 2026 results, which included revenue of R99.2 billion, headline earnings of R27.2 billion, adjusted free cash flow of R17.1 billion and record dividends of R8.15 billion.

“We are entitled to ask: if there are billions for shareholders, how can there ever be insufficient money for technology, engineering, staffing and safety systems capable of protecting the people who produce those billions?” he said.

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“We cannot celebrate record dividends while workers are being carried out of mines in body bags.”

While acknowledging that Harmony operates some of the world’s deepest mines and faces genuine seismic risks, Vavi said this could not be used as justification for fatalities.

“If a particular working place cannot be made safe, workers must be withdrawn. Gold can wait underground. Human beings cannot be resurrected.”

Calls for tougher enforcement

Saftu also questioned whether the DMPR was doing enough to curb fatalities in the sector.

Vavi argued that the current system has created a recurring pattern where a worker dies, investigations are launched, promises are made and operations resume before another fatality occurs.

“That cycle must be broken,” he said.

The labour federation is calling for tougher personal accountability where investigations find negligence, recklessness or deliberate breaches of safety regulations.

READ MORE: Tshepong North mine’s life extended as Harmony revenue nears R100bn

“A company is an artificial legal person. You cannot imprison a company. If the only consequence is a corporate fine, that fine becomes another cost of doing business.”

Vavi said directors and managers responsible for decisions that prioritise production over worker safety should face personal legal consequences where evidence warrants it.

Saftu is also advocating for mandatory paid mourning periods after mine fatalities, arguing that workers should be given time to honour deceased colleagues and participate in safety reviews before operations resume.

“There must be an economic consequence when a workplace kills somebody,” he said.

Shareholders urged to intervene

The federation further challenged major Harmony shareholders, including the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals, accusing them of failing to use their influence to improve safety outcomes.

“The PIC manages the retirement savings of public-sector workers. It cannot behave like an ordinary passive investor interested only in dividends and capital appreciation,” Vavi said.

“Where is the aggressive shareholder activism when workers are dying? Where are the demands that executive bonuses and remuneration be affected when workers die?”

READ MORE: Government launches probe after mineworker dies at Harmony Gold

He also called for accelerated investment in technologies that remove workers from the most dangerous underground environments.

According to Saftu, mineworkers should never be treated as expendable in the pursuit of profits.

“Mineworkers are not disposable instruments for producing gold. They are human beings are and are fathers, mothers, sons, daughters and breadwinners. They create the wealth and have an absolute right to return home alive.”

The DMPR investigation into the Mponeng fatality is continuing.

Harmony said it remains committed to strengthening workplace safety measures and working with stakeholders towards achieving zero fatalities.