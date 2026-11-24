The Johannesburg High Court has dismissed an application by Heriot Properties for leave to appeal a ruling that ordered it to grant multinational grocer and merchandiser Choppies Supermarket South Africa access to premises to remove supermarket racking and shelving.

Acting Judge Gilbert handed down the ruling this week, finding that Heriot Properties had failed to establish reasonable prospects of success on appeal.

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The dispute stems from urgent proceedings heard on March 1 2024, when the court granted Choppies vindicatory relief, allowing the retailer access to remove fixtures it claimed to own. Heriot Properties subsequently sought leave to appeal, arguing that the shelving and racking had become part of the building through the legal doctrine of accession and could no longer be regarded as Choppies’ property.

Appeal revived after two-year delay

The appeal application was initially set down for April 2024 but was postponed after counsel for Choppies became unavailable following a car accident. The matter then remained dormant for more than two years before being revived in November 2026.

In his judgment, Gilbert said the key issue was whether Heriot Properties had placed sufficient evidence before the court to support its claim of accession.

He found that the company’s answering affidavit merely asserted that the shelving and racking were of a permanent nature and would require significant effort to remove but did not adequately address the legal requirements necessary to establish accession.

Court finds evidence lacking

The judge noted that the law requires consideration of factors including the nature of the item, the manner in which it is attached, and the intention of the owner at the time of annexation.

According to the court, Heriot Properties failed to make the necessary factual allegations regarding those elements, particularly the intention requirement.

Gilbert also criticised the lack of direct evidence supporting the accession argument, noting that the answering affidavit had been deposed to by the respondent’s attorney, who lacked personal knowledge of facts relevant to how the shelving had been installed and whether ownership had been lost through accession.

Urgency argument rejected

The court rejected submissions that the respondent had been prejudiced by the urgent nature of the original proceedings or that the matter should have been referred to oral evidence.

The judge held that the respondent’s difficulty arose from shortcomings in its own papers rather than procedural unfairness.

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“Little regard was had to the requirements of accession,” Gilbert said, describing the respondent’s evidence on the issue as “extremely terse” and unsupported by relevant factual material.

Costs awarded against respondent

Concluding that there was no “sound rational basis” for finding that an appeal would have reasonable prospects of success, the court dismissed the application for leave to appeal.

Heriot Properties was ordered to pay the costs of the application, including counsel’s fees on Scale B.

The ruling leaves intact the March 2024 order permitting Choppies to access the premises and remove the disputed racking and shelving.

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