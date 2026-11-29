The South African government might swop its 40% stake in Telkom for shares in MTN, giving it a stake in Africa’s largest cellphone network operator.

Discussions are under way about what would be best for government’s 40.5% stake in Telkom, which is the subject of another takeover bid by bigger rival MTN as part of a push for a wider consolidation of SA’s telecoms sector.

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An industry player with knowledge of the discussions says that if the proposed takeover bid finds favour with government, the state could either choose to cash in its shares, which, at the current market capitalisation of R34.6-billion, would value it at R13.8-billion.

However, if an offer is made, it will probably be at a premium to entice shareholders to vote in favour.

But given MTN’s dominance on the continent and plans to invest intensely in fibre network across the continent, it would be advisable for the government to consider taking a stake in the company.

“South Africa and Africa need their own version of Google; an African champion building fibre from Cape to Cairo, investing in undersea cables to cover the continent. This would be a powerful springboard. It would give the government geopolitical cloud. It can be highly developmental,” the insider said.

Government and the Public Investment Corporation, which holds another 10.25%, have a controlling stake in Telkom, SA’s third largest cellphone network operator.

The shares are held by the president, with finance minister Enoch Godongwana being the shareholder representative. The remaining 49% is mainly held by local and foreign

institutional investors and retail shareholders.

National Treasury confirmed to Sunday World that it was engaging the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies on the MTN Group’s renewed bid for Telkom.

“National Treasury is engaging with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies as the shareholder representative of Telkom around further details of the proposed transaction,” Treasury said in response to questions.

Communications Minister Solly Malatsi said discussions were in their infancy.

“It is still early days. Government will, once the parties have found each other, consider the possible transaction.

“Should we reach that point, we will ensure that all the regulatory and completion issues are dealt with fairly and transparently while safeguarding government’s interests and ensuring that mobile broadband services are affordable and accessible for all South Africans,” Malatsi said.

ICT analyst Peter Takaendesa said the telecoms market had evolved significantly since previous Telkom consolidation efforts collapsed, although key competition concerns remained.

“It is fair to say a lot has changed in the market since those failed previous transactions but some of the key issues remain. The fact that MTN is giving it another go likely means they have confidence that they can get around those issues but they haven’t shared much in this regard,” he said.

Drawing parallels with Kenya’s partial sale of state-owned Safaricom to Vodacom, he

said the South African government could find value in monetising its Telkom stake if MTN offered an attractive valuation.

“Telkom is currently not earning a return above its cost of capital and remains vulnerable to aggressive competition from the bigger players. Consequently, Telkom shares continue to trade at a significant discount.

MTN is said to be particularly eyeing an opportunity through a takeover of Telkom, possibly increasing its earnings in South Africa to around 30% of group earnings from the current 20%.