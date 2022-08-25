Competition Commission pounces on big insurances companies

The Competition Commission, a body empowered to investigate, control and evaluate business practices and efficiency in the country, raided some of the biggest insurance companies suspected of price-fixing on Thursday.

Among the companies are Momentum, Old Mutual Insure Limited; Professional Provident Society Limited and South African National Life Assurance Company (Pty) Ltd (Sanlam).

“Raids are taking place in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal at the head offices of BrightRock Life Limited; investigators will seize documents and electronic data, which will be analysed together with other information gathered to determine if these firms have contravened the Competition Act,’ said the commission on its official Twitter page.

