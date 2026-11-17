The court ruled that while the union remains non-compliant with certain provisions of the Labour Relations Act (LRA), it has made significant progress in addressing shortcomings and has not materially failed to perform its functions.

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In a judgment handed down this week, Acting Judge Charl May found that the threshold for appointing an administrator had not been met and that less drastic measures remained available to the registrar.

The registrar had approached the court seeking an order to place the BWU under administration under Section 103A of the LRA, arguing that the union had been financially mismanaged, failed to comply with statutory reporting obligations and prejudiced its members through poor governance.

Long-running compliance concerns

The application stemmed from concerns dating back more than a decade, during which the registrar repeatedly requested information, including audited financial statements, membership figures, details of office-bearers and records relating to agency shop fees collected through the Building Industry Bargaining Council (BIBC).

Correspondence before the court showed that the department had warned the union on several occasions, including issuing a notice in 2022 that its registration could be cancelled for failing to comply with reporting requirements.

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The department later abandoned that route, citing concerns that deregistration would destabilise the bargaining council because BWU is the only registered trade union participating in it.

Registrar sought alternative intervention

Instead, the registrar sought to place the union under administration, arguing that the intervention would preserve the union’s viability and prevent its possible liquidation.

BWU admitted that it had not maintained a separate bank account for agency shop fees and that its records did not distinguish between contributions from members and non-members.

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The union also conceded that audited financial statements for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 financial years remained outstanding.

However, the union disputed allegations of serious financial mismanagement, arguing that it remained operational, continued to represent members effectively and had not lost or misappropriated any funds.

Court accepts union’s explanation

The court accepted the union’s explanation that the failure to separate agency fee income stemmed largely from difficulties obtaining detailed breakdowns from the bargaining council’s systems. BWU said it was working to resolve the issue and complete outstanding audits.

Judge May noted that the registrar had failed to provide evidence proving that union funds had been misused or that the organisation had ceased performing its core functions of organising and representing workers.

“It cannot be said, yet, that the respondent has materially failed to perform its functions or that there is serious mismanagement of their finances,” the judgement stated.

Administration deemed premature

The court emphasised that administration is an extraordinary remedy designed to rescue and stabilise a union that remains viable but requires intervention. Given the progress made by BWU and its ongoing efforts to comply with statutory requirements, the judge found that the application was premature.

The judgement drew parallels with previous cases in which the registrar had opted for less severe interventions, such as compelling compliance through court orders before seeking administration.

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Judge May said similar options remained open in this case. If BWU fails to provide outstanding information within a reasonable period, the registrar could seek an order compelling compliance and, if necessary, return to court with a renewed application supported by updated evidence.

The court dismissed the application and made no order as to costs, finding that while the registrar continued with the matter despite changed circumstances, the proceedings had nevertheless contributed to improving the union’s compliance with labour legislation.