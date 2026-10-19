Rand gains slightly as traders await budget speech, inflation data

The South African rand edged up in early trade on Monday as investors looked ahead to a key week for economic data, including Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement and September inflation figures.

• At 0548 GMT the rand traded at 16.4475, up roughly 0.2% from its previous close

• Investor focus is expected to centre on Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement, which could offer fresh clues on South Africa’s fiscal trajectory amid expectations of an improving budget balance and a more favourable sovereign ratings outlook

• Statistics South Africa is also set to release consumer inflation and retail sales data on Wednesday, providing a snapshot of price pressures and consumer demand in Africa’s largest economy as Middle East conflict keeps fuel costs elevated

• Nedbank economists expect headline inflation to accelerate to 4.8% in September from 4.4% in August, while annual retail sales growth is forecast to slow to 2.5% in August from 3.4% in July

• Nedbank said higher transport costs, driven by rising fuel prices and rand depreciation, would be the main source of inflationary pressure

• South Africa’s benchmark 2035 government bond was little changed in early deals, as the yield rose half a basis point to 8.7%