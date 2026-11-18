According to Stats SA, the rise in inflation was driven largely by surging fuel and transport costs.

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Transport emerges as key driver

Data released by Stats SA showed consumer prices rose 0.7% month-on-month in October, with transport emerging as the single biggest contributor to inflation.

Transport inflation surged to 15.2% year-on-year, contributing 2.1 percentage points to the overall headline inflation rate of 5.2%. Housing and utilities added a further 1.3 percentage points, while insurance and financial services contributed 0.6 percentage points. Together, the three categories accounted for around four percentage points of overall inflation.

The sharp rise in transport prices was largely driven by fuel costs, which increased 42.9% compared with a year earlier and 11.8% from September. Operating personal transport equipment, which includes fuel-related costs, rose 31.1% year-on-year and 8.8% month-on-month. Passenger transport services increased 13.4% annually.

Fuel masks underlying inflation

Inflation excluding food and fuel stood at 4.3%, suggesting energy-related costs were the dominant factor behind October’s acceleration.

Housing and utilities remained a major source of pressure, recording annual inflation of 5.2%. Within the category, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 7.9% year-on-year, while water supply and other municipal services increased 7.4%. Maintenance and repair costs were up 5.1%.

Food inflation remained relatively subdued.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 1.4% year-on-year, contributing only 0.3 percentage points to headline inflation.

However, significant disparities were evident within the basket. Vegetable prices increased 8.1%, fish and seafood rose 8.4%, while cereal prices declined 2% and fruit prices fell 5.6%.

Pressure beyond fuel

Insurance and financial services inflation measured 5.3%, matching the headline rate and continuing to add persistent pressure to household budgets. Insurance costs increased 5.4%, while financial services rose 4.8%.

Underlying inflation indicators also showed mounting price pressures. Inflation for goods accelerated to 5.3% from 4.1% in September, while services inflation edged up to 5% from 4.9%. Administered prices, which include government-influenced tariffs and charges, climbed 17.2% year-on-year, highlighting the effect of regulated price increases on consumers.

On a monthly basis, transport alone contributed 0.6 percentage points of the 0.7% increase in consumer prices during October, underscoring the central role of fuel costs in the latest inflation spike.

The data also showed inflationary pressures were strongest among higher-income households. Consumers in the highest expenditure decile experienced inflation of 5.7%, compared with 3.5% for those in the lowest decile, reflecting the heavier weighting of transport and insurance costs in wealthier households’ spending patterns.

The October reading marks the highest inflation rate since May 2024 and continues an upward trend that has seen consumer inflation rise from 3% in February to 5.2% in October, increasing the likelihood that policymakers could be swayed into tightening the monetary policy despite relatively contained food price pressures.

The high inflation and the weaker rand might force the Reserve Bank to increase interest rates when policymakers meet between Wednesday and Thursday.