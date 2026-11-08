Economy

Treasury says GDP rebasing has improved key fiscal metrics

By Reuters
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The debt-to-GDP ratio has fallen by nearly 4%.
National Treasury director-general Dr Duncan Pieterse. / Gallo Images

National Treasury said that last week’s rebasing of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had improved key fiscal metrics, including lowering last year’s peak in the debt-to-GDP ratio.

The Treasury said last week that debt-to-GDP peaked at 74.6% in the 2025/26 fiscal year based on the statistics agency’s updated GDP estimates, down from the 78.4% given in last month’s mid-year budget review. Statistics South Africa’s rebasing and benchmark exercise showed the country’s economy was about 5% larger than previously reported. The Treasury said the 2026/27 main budget deficit was now seen at 3.5% of GDP, against 3.7% in the mid-term budget review. The primary surplus is forecast at 1.6% of GDP in 2026/27, rising to 2.8% in 2029/2030.

Treasury director-general Duncan Pieterse said although the forecast changes were a mechanical revision, they showed the government “continues to achieve its fiscal targets” and is seeing the benefits in lower borrowing costs. – Reuters

  • National Treasury stated that last week’s GDP rebasing improved fiscal metrics, including lowering last year’s peak debt-to-GDP ratio.
  • The debt-to-GDP ratio is now forecasted to peak at 74.6% in the 2025/26 fiscal year, down from 78.4% in the previous mid-year budget review.
  • Statistics South Africa’s rebasing showed the country’s economy is approximately 5% larger than previously reported.
  • The 2026/27 main budget deficit is projected at 3.5% of GDP, down from 3.7% in the mid-term budget review.
  • The primary surplus is forecasted to rise from 1.6% of GDP in 2026/27 to 2.8% by 2029/2030.
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National Treasury said that last week’s rebasing of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had improved key fiscal metrics, including lowering last year’s peak in the debt-to-GDP ratio.

The Treasury said last week that debt-to-GDP peaked at 74.6% in the 2025/26 fiscal year based on the statistics agency’s updated GDP estimates, down from the 78.4% given in last month’s mid-year budget review. Statistics South Africa’s rebasing and benchmark exercise showed the country’s economy was about 5% larger than previously reported. The Treasury said the 2026/27 main budget deficit was now seen at 3.5% of GDP, against 3.7% in the mid-term budget review. The primary surplus is forecast at 1.6% of GDP in 2026/27, rising to 2.8% in 2029/2030.

Treasury director-general Duncan Pieterse said although the forecast changes were a mechanical revision, they showed the government “continues to achieve its fiscal targets” and is seeing the benefits in lower borrowing costs. – Reuters

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