Transnet and Durban Gateway Terminal (DGT) are implementing urgent measures to decongest the Port of Durban, following recent challenges.

The interventions aim to increase available capacity, improve vessel evacuation, progressively reduce the backlogs, and restore operational fluidity.

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In a statement issued on Wednesday, the state-owned transport and logistics company acknowledged the impact of the current congestion on shipping lines, cargo owners, customers, and the broader logistics value chain.

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To provide additional berthing capacity, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has dedicated Berth 102 to accommodate geared vessels for direct discharge. This provides additional capacity by enabling geared vessels to be diverted to Berth 102.

Transnet said it also supports increased diversion of vessels to the Ngqura Container Terminal (NCT), where Durban-bound containers can be discharged and subsequently transferred by smaller geared vessels to Berth 102 and the Point Terminal.

This berth is available immediately and the shipping lines are encouraged to take up this additional capacity.

“Transnet Port Terminals and DGT are coordinating the identification of suitable vessels for diversion to NCT. The Berth 102 initiative will further strengthen and expand this intervention.

“The return of ship-to-shore (STS) cranes from long-term refurbishment at TPT’s Pier 1 will increase terminal capacity and provide additional support in reducing the Durban vessel backlog.

“The final STS crane will be commissioned on Friday, 20 November 2026, and handed over to operations on Saturday, 21 November 2026, bringing all six cranes into operational availability,” Transnet said.

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TPT will continue to assess opportunities to optimise equipment deployment across its network as operational conditions evolve.

“TFR has made trains available to enable evacuation of import containers destined for Gauteng. We encourage the industry to make use of these trains further to support the urgent evacuation and decongestion of the landside.

“We are also prioritising all essential cargo (pharmaceuticals, auto parts, etc.) before vessel berthing to ensure priority evacuation from the terminal,” Transnet said.

The state-owned transport and logistics company said it will continue to provide regular updates to critical stakeholders as the work progresses. –SAnews.gov.za