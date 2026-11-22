Elon Musk’s SpaceX has urged Parliament to amend South Africa’s electronic communications laws to allow equity-equivalent investment programmes (EEIPs) to satisfy black ownership requirements, arguing that the current framework risks discouraging foreign investment and slowing efforts to expand internet access.

In its submission on the Electronic Communications Amendment Bill (ECAB), the satellite internet provider called on lawmakers to confirm that EEIPs could serve as an alternative to the 30% historically disadvantaged persons (HDP) ownership requirement imposed on telecommunications licensees.

Play advert

The submission marks SpaceX’s latest push to launch its Starlink low-Earth orbit satellite service in South Africa.

Musk vs government

While Musk argues that telecommunications ownership requirements block the company’s entry, government maintains that Starlink is welcome to operate if it complies with the country’s empowerment regulations. The standoff has intensified debate over how South Africa can balance transformation objectives with the need to attract investment, expand broadband access and improve connectivity in underserved communities.

The ECAB seeks to amend the Electronic Communications Act of 2005 to address challenges including network expansion, spectrum use, competition and consumer access.

SpaceX requests

In its submission, SpaceX argued that the Bill did not provide certainty on whether EEIPs, recognised under the ICT Sector Code, could be used to meet empowerment obligations imposed by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

“Parliament has already recognised, and the ECA already accommodates alternatives to a fixed direct-ownership test,” the company said.

SpaceX warned that insisting solely on direct equity ownership without recognising EEIPs would create “two parallel and inconsistent empowerment regimes”. “It also risks discouraging foreign direct investment in South African electronic communications infrastructure, particularly from satellite and other technology providers whose investment is critical to expanding network coverage into underserved areas.”

SpaceX also backed the Bill’s contentious “use it or share it” spectrum regime, which would allow Icasa to reassign spectrum left idle for two years after allocation.

The company argued that unused spectrum represented a wasted national resource while operators and new entrants struggled to secure the capacity needed to expand coverage. It said the proposal could particularly benefit rural and underserved areas where traditional telecommunications infrastructure had failed to provide reliable connectivity.

The submission comes after a policy direction by Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi in December last year, supporting the recognition of EEIPs in the communications sector, although Icasa indicated legislative amendments would be needed before such a framework could be implemented.

This also comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa last week urged Musk, who is the world’s richest person, to give back to South Africa.

SpaceX is urging Parliament to use the ECAB to provide that legal certainty. The company said the amendment should align the Electronic Communications Act, the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act, the ICT Sector Code and Icasa’s ownership regulations under a single framework.

Black Business Council weighs in

Black Business Council deputy president Gregory Mofokeng accused SpaceX of seeking to exclude black South Africans from meaningful participation in the electronic communications sector.

“We are still talking about 30%, we aren’t saying that black people must control those entities,” Mofokeng said.

He said there was little evidence that equity-equivalent schemes delivered results comparable to direct ownership. EEIPs were designed to replace effective equity shareholding, which the Electronic Communications Act guarantees for black participants in the sector.

Mofokeng said the ECA was unique in embedding B-BBEE requirements into primary legislation.

“The B-BBEE Act is very clear that where government has got a lever to license, at that point B-BBEE must apply.”