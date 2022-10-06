Five interview tips HR wishes people knew before the big day

Securing a job interview feels like an achievement but sealing the actual deal is even better. Attending an interview can be stressful though, but there are some tricks you can adopt to make a lasting impression.

Penquin’s HR director Annemie Burger and HR coordinator Fundi Twala give advice on how to impress the company you’re meeting with. The duo shares five tips they wish all candidates knew before stepping into a physical or virtual interview.

Tip One: Tell your career story with confidence

There are a couple of standard things hiring managers tend to look for, namely your qualifications, level of experience and the general skills you bring to the table. These are usually checked on your CV before an interview is scheduled, so there’s no need to arrive and rattle off about the specifics unless specifically asked about something.

Instead, tell the story of your career so far, with confidence. This will take some practice, so spend time beforehand going over the key things you’d like to get across. If these relate to the needs of the position you’re interviewing for, even better.

The Penquin team gives (metaphorical) bonus points to candidates who acknowledge and understand the importance of company culture while telling their stories. Emphasizing that you’re a team player is also a good way to signal that you are able to adapt to the culture if need be.

Tip Two: Prepare well beforehand

Showing up and winging a job interview is one of the easiest ways to guarantee a rejection e-mail. HR teams have seen it all and can tell when a candidate arrives unprepared. Proper research about the company and its role is essential in order to engage fully.

Learn as much as you can in the days leading up to the conversation by working through the company website and social media channels. Think about what you’re going to wear too — a team photo on Instagram can signal how formal you need to be if you’re too shy to ask the HR manager.

Jot down a couple of questions to ask too. These can cover growth opportunities or how the company prioritises training and development. Having questions to ask at the end of the conversation instantly sets you apart from candidates who have simply covered the basics.

Tip Three: Know your worth

Thanks to the widespread adoption of remote work, the hiring landscape has changed a lot. The marketing industry, for instance, is currently big on creative, digital and media roles. In previous years, these roles would have been limited to local positions for locally based candidates only.

Companies are now more willing to hire employees from anywhere in the world, meaning increased competition to find the best talent. A job interview is ultimately a discussion to enter into a partnership, with a commitment from both sides. Know your worth going into the interview, rather than clasping at the role even if you realise it isn’t a good fit after the discussion.

Tip Four: Showcase your creativity

A good CV is the first step to landing a job interview. It should cover the essentials, such as contact information, work experience and your education history. It should also be concise, with good grammar and no spelling mistakes. A short summary is highly useful to grab the attention of the HR team and may well be the reason you end up getting the call to meet with company representatives.

The Penquin HR team agrees that a bit of creative zing can also elevate the interview itself, especially in the context of marketing roles. Showcasing your creativity in the interview — be it through talking about completed projects, your interests, or hobbies — will help with making the conversation flow. If you can create a link between your creative skills and the position you’re applying for, you’re on the money.

Tip Five: Always be yourself

There’s no point in putting on an act during a job interview. Even if you miraculously manage to land the job, you won’t be able to keep up the facade later. A sense of authenticity will shine through, building trust between you and your potential colleagues right from the get-go. Speak honestly about why you think you’re the best fit for the job, it’s why you’re there, to begin with after all.

Being yourself in an interview extends to opening up about how you strike a balance between working hard and having fun. A good sense of humour and a positive attitude can make all the difference too.

For more lifestyle content click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author