FoodBev CEO wins big at Standard Bank Top Women Awards

Nokuthula Selamolela, the FoodBev Manufacturing SETA CEO, and her team were awarded the Top Women Business in Public Service award at the 2022 Standard Bank Top Women Awards held at Emperor’s Palace on Thursday.

FoodBev Manufacturing SETA was nominated for both Top Women Leader in the Public Sector and Top Gender-Empowered Organisation in the Public Sector categories.

This comes after a highly successful year for the SETA, which has seen growth in its social outreach programmes, learner empowerment, and food and beverage manufacturing grants.

Since taking the leading seat at FoodBev Manufacturing SETA, Selamolela has been responsible for driving strategic growth, financial and risk management, reporting, and strategic resource planning for the organisation.

The highlights of the year include sponsoring local winners of the WorldSkills competition to showcase their talents in Europe.

FoodBev was involved in the opening of TVET college testing centres that allowed the level of artisans to increase as per the Department of Education and Higher Training’s mandates.

It also showcased indigenous food-processing methods at the Heritage Careers Expo, and furthered the economic mandates of the National Skills Development Plan goals and objectives.

“I am very ecstatic to know that my work and that of my team is being recognised in such phenomenal spheres. Empowerment and skills development is what we stand for,” said Selamolela.

For more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author