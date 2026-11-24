The Free State government is set to review its spending priorities for the remainder of the financial year.

Finance MEC Ketso Makume is expected to table the Provincial Adjustments Budget for 2026/27 at the Provincial Legislature on Thursday.

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Focus on economic challenges

The adjustment budget comes as unemployment, the need for job creation and sluggish economic growth remain among the key challenges facing the province.

Makume is expected to outline changes to spending plans, reflecting the impact of an unfavourable economic and fiscal environment on the province’s finances and its ability to meet competing demands.

Revised spending priorities

The budget will also provide an indication of how the provincial government intends to adjust its financial priorities while continuing to respond to pressing socio-economic challenges.

“The Adjustment Budget will reflect on changes to the provincial government’s spending plans for the remainder of the financial year due to the unfavourable economic and fiscal situation as well as continuing government’s response to provincial challenges such as unemployment, job creation and economic growth,” said the provincial treasury.