From Mabocha, Limpopo to the top echelons of Sasol

Priscillah Mabelane continues to break glass ceilings after she was appointed to a key management position at energy and chemical company, Sasol, this week.

She was appointed as executive vice president for the energy business with effect from September 2020. She will also serve as a member of Sasol’s group executive committee.

Sasol president and CEO, Fleetwood Grobler, said Mabelane brings broad international leadership and a track record of leading and enabling transformation, with an emphasis on retail and operations, cost management, strategic planning and governance to Sasol.

“We are delighted to have a leader of Priscillah’s calibre join Sasol. We wish her a long and illustrious career with us and look forward to benefiting from her extensive business and leadership experience,” said Grobler.

Mabelane, who was raised in Mabocha, near Burgersfort in Limpopo, is no stranger to the limelight.

In 2017, she became the first woman in the history of South Africa’s oil industry to head a multinational company when she was appointed the CEO of BP Southern Africa.

She has also served as a chief financial officer at Airports Company of South Africa and a tax director at Ernst & Young.

She has also held various roles in finance, tax and general management at Eskom and currently sits on the Standard Bank board as a non-executive director.

Kabelo Khumalo