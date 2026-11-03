Irvin Jim says ‘rogue’ Numsa special NEC has no legitimacy, after attempt to suspend him

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)’s general secretary Irvin Jim delivered a preemptive blow on Tuesday afternoon, declaring a planned press conference where news of his suspension was expected to be announced a “desperate, greed-driven power grab” by a “rogue faction”.

Jim issued a press statement denouncing the press conference which was scheduled for November 3.

The statement named former leaders Karl Cloete and Silumko Nondwangu, alongside expelled Numsa Investment Company CEO Khandani Msibi, accusing them of forming a bogus “central committee” to take power outside constitutional processes.

Numsa stated that only the national office bearers (NOBs) elected at the 11th National Congress in 2022, led by President Andrew Chirwa and General Secretary Irvin Jim, hold legitimate authority.

The union warned media houses that any statements from the unauthorised group were illegitimate and did not represent Numsa or its members. It affirmed that its elected leadership continues to operate from the head office, managing union affairs and preparing for the 12th National Congress.

According to a statement from the “special NEC”, which Sunday World has seen, Jim and the union’s national office bearers were to be suspended from the union pending investigations of misconduct following a special national executive committee (SNEC) on Monday.

The NEC had resolved to remove Jim, Mbuso Ngubane and all the NOBs from their duties with immediate effect.

The suspension follows a drastic decision by the central committee (CC), which held a meeting at Kopanong Conference Centre on October 23, where it resolved to strip the NOBs of their constitutional powers after failing to appear for the CC, among other grievances.

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READ MORE: Irvin Jim faces suspension over Numsa Central Committee meeting cancellation

SNEC conducted in NOBs’ absence

The SNEC accused the national office bearers of failing to respect and implement decisions taken by the union’s Central Committee on October 23, saying this had disrupted the organisation’s operations and contributed to growing instability.

The charges against the suspended office bearers include dereliction of duties, conduct bringing the union into disrepute, gross violations of the NUMSA Constitution, alleged wasteful expenditure and violations of constitutional procedures.

“The SNEC further resolved that outstanding policy matters should be deferred to a National Policy Workshop to be convened in the first quarter of 2027 and ratified by the union’s central committee. The TCT must ensure that the necessary congress documentation, credentials, financial information, logistical arrangements and other preparations are undertaken.

“The SNEC also emphasised that any adjustment to the timelines and decisions adopted by the central committee must be dealt with by the appropriate constitutional structure,” said Nondwangu.

Nondwangu said the suspensions were pending investigations and that the disciplinary process would be conducted in accordance with the union’s constitution and the principles of natural justice, including the right of those affected to be heard.

Call for investigation into Numsa funds

The leadership dispute has also raised concerns about the union’s financial management, particularly expenditure on litigation and the use of members’ subscriptions.

READ: NUMSA wins court battle over Xmas bonus strike dismissal

This has prompted calls for an investigation into Numsa’s financial and administrative affairs.

“The investigation must, among other things, assist in establishing the circumstances surrounding expenditure incurred, the use of union resources and any possible financial irregularities,” said Nondwangu.

The union’s task coordinating team (TCT) has been directed to obtain a comprehensive financial report from the relevant finance department, with particular attention to expenditure and financial commitments relating to outstanding regional congresses and the upcoming national congress.

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