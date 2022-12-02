Isuzu Motors announces new additions to its board of directors

Isuzu Motors South Africa has expanded its board of directors, the car manufacturer said on Thursday, after a four-year journey of end-to-end business changes aimed at driving growth and expansion.

The new roles are:

Penelope Mkhwanazi: senior vice-president revenue generation for Africa and international markets. Her career spans various industries including manufacturing, mining and construction, fast-moving consumer goods, and entrepreneurship.

Komane Pitso: senior vice-president for commercial operations. He has spent almost 20 years in the fast-moving consumer goods industry in various supply chain roles, from procurement to external logistics and customer collaboration.

Dominic Rimmer: senior vice-president technical operations. Rimmer brings 40 years of automotive experience, predominantly in engineering and product planning.

Craig Uren: senior vice-president revenue generation for Southern African Customs Union. Uren has 32 years of automotive experience. He joined the company as a graduate-in-training for General Motors and was part of a team that formed Isuzu Truck South Africa, which he ran as chief operations officer until the merger in 2018.

The expansion of Isuzu board takes the number of board members to eight. The new members join the chairman of the board, senior executive officer: LCV business based in Japan, Naohiro Yamaguchi, president of Isuzu Motors South Africa Billy Tom, senior vice-president of human capital and corporate affairs Mongezi Hermans, and chief financial officer Michiyuki Miura.

Chairman of Isuzu Motors South Africa, Naohiro Yamaguchi, said: “We are pleased to have the new Isuzu Motors South Africa board members. They bring valuable experience and insights. We look forward to supporting and working with them to grow Isuzu in Africa.

“Isuzu aspires to be the leader in the manufacture and supply of light commercial and commercial vehicles, exceeding customer expectations while building South Africa’s heritage and recognising our impact on the community and environment.”

