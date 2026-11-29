Kenya Airways plans to raise $1.5-billion through equity and debt from a strategic investor by the middle of next year, chairperson Kiprono Kittony says.

On Friday, the airline said this year’s earnings were expected to decline by at least 25% year-on-year, mainly because of higher fuel prices and fleet maintenance challenges.

Play advert

The information memorandum on the fundraising plan was due to be ready on Friday, paving the way for the airline to start sharing it with interested parties.

“We would want to have a long-term partner with patient capital,” Kittony said in an interview, adding that the carrier would take a “multipronged approach” involving equity and debt investments.

The carrier had moved away from its initial plan to target another airline as an investor and was open to other potential partners, including sovereign wealth funds, Kittony said.

“We have very many parties who are interested,” he said, without identifying the suitors.

Kenya Airways warned profits were set to fall after fuel prices surged 70% following the start of the war in Iran. Fares rose just 20%, leaving the carrier to absorb what Kittony described as a “significant gap”.

The ensuing supply chain disruption compounded an industry-wide shortage of spare parts, he said, forcing the airline to ground 11 of its Boeing and Embraer jets, which hit operations.

The situation was starting to improve. “By the end of December, we are restoring five aircraft to the fleet. We have a plan that by May of next year, our entire fleet strength will be in the air,” he said.