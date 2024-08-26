Ladina dreams even bigger with the NEF’s cash injection

From business aspirations to industry success Ladina, a business venture that traded in upscale Brazilian human hair items is taking the beauty hair and beauty sector by storm.

The business was founded in 2016 by Mpho Dina Monare and within a year, Ladina gained contracts with large retail stores such as Edgars.

In January 2017, Monare formally established the business, and her products were later sold at HomeChoice and Foschini, two more retail establishments.

The 100% black female–owned company is currently serving a high-end clientele and making a name for itself in the beauty sector. Ladina is now a well-known provider of Brazilian human hair wigs and extensions.

According to Monare, the business is breaking new ground and spinning a tale of South African innovation and empowerment.

Consequently, the business recently received financial assistance from the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) to help transition from importing wigs to creating them locally.

With the funds, the business will purchase sewing equipment, stockpiling raw hair, and acquiring a delivery vehicle, Monare said.

She added that most of the market for human hair wigs and extensions is made up of black African consumers.

“Recognising this demand, Ladina’s goal has been to establish a local production facility in South Africa. This is going to boost local production and economic expansion by calculated investment,” said Monare.

She continued by saying that this will improve their capacity while also since creating much-needed jobs.

“The NEF’s investment is a game-changer for us. It will enable us to scale up our operations, reduce costs, and meet the growing demand for our products.

“We are thrilled to advance our local manufacturing capabilities and continue contributing to job creation and economic empowerment.”

In line with the NEF’s mission to advance economic inclusion and assist black-owned companies in South Africa, said Imbewu Fund manager Eldene Govender, the investment from the NEF will contribute to Ladina’s growth with its localisation of production and subsequent need for distribution creating jobs.

Govender further stated that the company’s market reach will increase, and cost efficiency will be improved by this calculated approach.

“This strategic move will allow Ladina to offer high- quality wigs and extensions at competitive prices for both local and international markets, positioning itself effectively against major Asian manufacturers, particularly those from China and India.

“We are proud to support -Ladina’s expansion and local production efforts. This investment highlights our commitment to empowering female entrepreneurs and enhancing the competitive edge of black-owned businesses in our country.

“As we celebrate Women’s Month, it is especially meaningful to highlight our dedication to fostering women-led ventures and advancing gender equality in the entrepreneurial landscape,” Govender added.

