Limpopo investment conference a glimmer of economic hope

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba says the 4th edition of the Limpopo Investment Conference deliberations were structured to reflect the provincial government’s attractive investment opportunities.

Ramathuba says the conference also showcased the proximity of Limpopo to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) markets and the Africa Continent Free Trade Area and opportunities for export into the BRICS nations and beyond.

She added that the provincial government has invested in profiling all growth sectors for ease of reference to potential and existing investors.

“Our government has set ambitious economic growth targets to improve the situation for the people of Limpopo,” said Ramathuba.

“We aim to increase our contribution to the gross domestic product by 2%, reduce the official unemployment rate to 14%, and decrease the percentage of people living in poverty to 20%.

“The primary goal of this 4th Limpopo Investment Conference is to attract new investments that catalyse sustainable and inclusive economic growth across key sectors in our province.”

Gateway to Africa’s 1.2-billion consumers

Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Parks Tau, echoed Ramathuba’s sentiments on Limpopo’s geographical advantage, saying the province plays a pivotal role in the SADC economy.

“Limpopo stands as a strategically positioned province, bordered by Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique, a true gateway to the African continent of 1.2-billion consumers,” Tau said.

“The opportunity therefore to beneficiate Limpopo’s vast mineral resources and rapidly increase manufactured exports to SADC and AfCFTA [African Continental Free Trade Area] member states is too big for South Africa to let slip.”

The conference got off to a resounding start on Thursday at The Ranch Hotel, south of Polokwane.

The presence of so many powerful leaders in various economic sectors astounded the dozens of delegates who came from all walks of life in South Africa, China, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Namibia, and Zambia.

The two-day conference brought together potential investors, captains of various industries, economists, business experts, academics, and panellists to debate and bring about solutions for growing new industries and supporting job creation.

The flagship event offers an opportunity for the business community, investors, and sponsors to reflect on the successes registered by the government’s investment mobilisation drive, as well as share business ideas.

One of impactful initiatives

Limpopo’s MEC for economic development, environment, and tourism, Tshitereke Matibe, said the conference is positioning the province’s investment and industrialisation discourse, emphasising the opportunity to take advantage of the untapped and latent business opportunities flowing from traditional and new growth sectors.

“The Limpopo Investment Conference has proven itself as one of the most impactful initiatives in our province’s economic development strategy, acting as a key programme for investment promotion since its inception in 2021,” Matibe said.

“It serves as a powerful platform for bringing together stakeholders from across various sectors, both local and international, to engage, collaborate, and ultimately invest in the growth and transformation of the Limpopo economy.

“Over the past three years, the conference has grown in importance, cementing its position as a pivotal event in the province’s investment calendar.

“It has become a conference where meaningful partnerships are forged, opportunities are explored, and concrete investment pledges are made.”

The conference will close on Friday.

