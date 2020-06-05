Mango to resume flights between Joburg, Durbs and Cape Town

Low-cost carrier Mango said today it was ready to take to the skies as soon as the 15th of this month.

Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout said the company will only embark on permitted flights between Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town.

“We are excited to return to the skies but these extraordinary and unprecedented times have required never-before-implemented extraordinary measures,” said Bezuidenhout.

“If a traveller does not have a relevant travel permit for either essential or business travel with the relevant signatures, the traveller will not be granted access to the airport, and may subsequently forfeit their ticket.”

Bezuidenhout added that the airline will strategically be seating passengers on-board all aircraft with exceptions made for guests who are travelling together.

“We will additionally be making it compulsory for all guests and crew to wear cloth masks prior to entering the aircraft. Guests are to note that if they do not arrive at the airport with a mask, they will be prohibited airport entry.”

Food would also not be provided on any Mango aircraft once operations commence with passengers expected to bring along their own refreshments.

Mango will have a significant competitive edge as its rivals, Comair, operators of Kulula and British Airways this week said it was not in a financial position to resume flights and would only be able to take to the skies in November.

Author



Kabelo Khumalo