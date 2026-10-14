Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals battles Assore for control of Assmang

A simmering dispute between African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and Assore South Africa has erupted into a legal showdown that appears to be fundamentally about who controls the management and strategic direction of Assmang, one of South Africa’s largest manganese and iron ore producers.

The conflict moved into the courts after Assore served summons on ARM, Assmang and other parties, challenging, among other matters, ARM’s authority to appoint senior management and run Assmang’s operations under the shareholders’ agreement between the two mining groups.

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While framed as a disagreement over governance rights and access to information, the dispute strikes at the heart of control over Assmang.

Mining magnate Patrice Motsepe’s ARM maintains that the shareholders’ agreement gives it the right to manage the company and appoint key executives, while also requiring Assore to provide information necessary for Assmang to meet its legal and regulatory obligations.

Claims lack legal merit

ARM has rejected Assore’s claims, saying legal advice indicates they lack substantive merit. The company plans not only to defend the court action but also to launch its own proceedings aimed at affirming its management rights and compelling access to the records it says are necessary to fulfil its responsibilities as manager of the business.

The legal battle exposes growing tensions between two long-standing mining partners whose relationship has been central to Assmang’s operations for decades.

At stake is not ownership of the company itself but effective control over how it is run, who makes key operational decisions and how corporate governance powers are exercised.

ARM will continue managing Assmang

Despite the escalating dispute, ARM insists it will continue managing Assmang in accordance with its contractual mandate while the matter works its way through the courts. The company also sought to reassure investors that day-to-day operations remain unaffected and that it remains focused on generating value from the mining business.

The fight for control has not derailed discussions over capital returns. ARM said in a statement to shareholders that representatives of both companies continue to engage on operational matters and are in talks over the size and timing of Assmang’s final dividend for the financial year ended June 30, 2026.

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ARM emphasised that the claims contained in Assore’s summons do not relate to the proposed dividend. Nevertheless, the dispute introduces a layer of uncertainty around one of South Africa’s most profitable mining ventures, where governance and management authority now appear to be the central battleground.

Assmang’s iron ore business comprises the Beeshoek and Khumani mines in the Northern Cape, about 200 kilometres west of Kimberley. Beeshoek is an open-pit operation located near Postmasburg, while Khumani operates a series of open pits adjacent to Kumba Iron Ore’s Sishen mine.

Khumani is primarily focused on export markets, with its iron ore transported by rail to the iron ore export terminal at Saldanha Bay. In contrast, Beeshoek mainly supplies domestic customers, although a portion of its production is also exported through Khumani’s logistics network. Assmang reportedly employs over 10 000 workers.

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