Minister Nxesi announces new minimum wage for SA – Employers can apply for exemption

Johannesburg- Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi has announced a new minimum wage for South Africa.

He announced that the national minimum wage has been increased to R23.19 for an ordinary hour of work.

The will increase by 6.9% will come into effect on 1 March.

This means that the salary of domestic workers will increase to R23 per hour from R19.09 in the previous year.

The adjustments follow a recent proposal by the National Minimum Wage Commission to increase domestic worker salaries to 100% of the National Minimum Wage.

The Department of Employment and Labour has processes by which an employer that cannot afford to pay employees the national minimum wage can apply for an exemption, which will be considered.

“It is illegal and unfair labour practice for an employer to unilaterally change working hours or other employment conditions in order to implement the NMW. The NMW is the amount payable for ordinary hours of work and excludes payment of allowances (such as transportation, tools, food, or lodging), payments in kind (board or lodging), tips, bonuses, and gifts,” the Minister said.

