MTN in talks to acquire rival Telkom

Africa’s largest mobile telecoms network operator MTN Group has revealed plans to acquire its rival and the majority state-owned entity Telkom.

MTN confirmed this in a JSE cautionary announcement issued to shareholders on Monday, stating that the proposed transaction remains at an early stage and there is no certainty that a deal will ultimately be concluded. ​

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Should the transaction proceed, MTN said it intends to make an offer for all of Telkom’s issued shares. The company indicated that the proposed consideration is currently expected to be settled in cash, although Telkom shareholders may also be given the option to receive MTN shares as an alternative. The final structure and terms of any transaction remain subject to ongoing negotiations.

MTN in its recent financials revealed it was cash-flush, stating its free cash flow reached R22.4 billion, while operations upstreamed R21.4 billion to the holding company, up 80% year-on-year.

Acquisition could impact share price​

MTN warned investors that the potential acquisition could have a material effect on the price of its securities and advised shareholders to exercise caution when trading in the company’s shares pending further announcements.

Read more: Mobile data drives Telkom’s strong growth​

If successful, the deal would represent one of the most significant transactions in South Africa’s telecommunications sector, bringing together two of the country’s major telecom operators. However, MTN stressed that discussions are still preliminary and that there is no guarantee the proposed acquisition will be consummated.

The talkover talks come as Telkom is scheduled to present its interim financials on Tuesday, 17 November.

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