MTN in talks to acquire rival Telkom

Africa’s largest mobile telecoms network operator MTN Group has revealed plans to acquire its rival and the majority state-owned entity Telkom.
MTN confirmed this in a JSE cautionary announcement issued to shareholders on Monday, stating that the proposed transaction remains at an early stage and there is no certainty that a deal will ultimately be concluded.
Should the transaction proceed, MTN said it intends to make an offer for all of Telkom’s issued shares. The company indicated that the proposed consideration is currently expected to be settled in cash, although Telkom shareholders may also be given the option to receive MTN shares as an alternative. The final structure and terms of any transaction remain subject to ongoing negotiations.
MTN in its recent financials revealed it was cash-flush, stating its free cash flow reached R22.4 billion, while operations upstreamed R21.4 billion to the holding company, up 80% year-on-year.
Acquisition could impact share price
MTN warned investors that the potential acquisition could have a material effect on the price of its securities and advised shareholders to exercise caution when trading in the company’s shares pending further announcements.
Read more: Mobile data drives Telkom’s strong growth
If successful, the deal would represent one of the most significant transactions in South Africa’s telecommunications sector, bringing together two of the country’s major telecom operators. However, MTN stressed that discussions are still preliminary and that there is no guarantee the proposed acquisition will be consummated.
The talkover talks come as Telkom is scheduled to present its interim financials on Tuesday, 17 November.
Solid performance
Previously Telkom reported a stronger financial year 2026 performance, with revenue rising 1.4% to R44.5 billion, EBITDA increasing 5.8% to R12.5 billion, and headline earnings per share surging 21.5% as the group benefited from strong mobile and fibre growth, disciplined cost management and the continued execution of its OneTelkom strategy.
MTN earnings accelerate as West Africa, data, fintech drive growth
Mobile and fibre-related services now contribute 58.5% of group revenue, with mobile data revenue growing 10.5% and fibre-related revenue increasing 6.3%, underscoring Telkom’s shift away from declining legacy voice services towards data-led revenue streams.
The group generated free cash flow of R3.1 billion, reduced net debt by 14.7% to R6.4 billion and improved its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 0.5 times, strengthening its balance sheet and enabling a 65.7% increase in the ordinary dividend.
Management said its growth strategy remains centred on expanding mobile and fibre infrastructure, improving operational efficiency and leveraging integrated digital services, while positioning the company as a key builder of South Africa’s digital backbone.
- Africa’s largest mobile telecoms network operator MTN Group has revealed plans to acquire its rival and the majority state-owned entity Telkom.
- MTN confirmed this in a JSE cautionary announcement issued to shareholders on Monday, stating that the proposed transaction remains at an early stage and there is no certainty that a deal will ultimately be concluded.
- The company indicated that the proposed consideration is currently expected to be settled in cash, although Telkom shareholders may also be given the option to receive MTN shares as an alternative.
- The final structure and terms of any transaction remain subject to ongoing negotiations.