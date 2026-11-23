Netcare has delivered a stronger financial performance for the year ended September 30 2026, with revenue rising above R27 billion and profit exceeding R2 billion.

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This comes as South Africa’s largest private hospital operator paired steady patient activity with the utilisation of acute hospital services, emergency care, mental health treatment, cancer care and other specialised healthcare services with strict cost discipline and savings from its digital health record rollout.

This, together with operational efficiencies and continued investment in its healthcare platform, contributed to growth in Netcare’s revenue and supported stronger profitability during the year.

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Group revenue increased 4.2% to R27.44 billion from R26.34 billion a year earlier, while operating profit rose to R3.74 billion from R3.58 billion.

Profit for the year increased 11.2% to R2.01 billion. Basic earnings per share climbed to 159.4 cents from 135.3 cents in the prior year.

Hospital network remains core growth driver

Netcare said the performance reflected the resilience of its operating model despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and pressure from healthcare funders, with efficiency initiatives and digital enablement contributing to margin improvement.

The hospital and emergency services division remained the group’s dominant revenue engine, generating R26.83 billion, or almost all group revenue.

Within that segment, hospital and pharmacy operations contributed R24.58 billion and operating profit of R3.54 billion, underlining the central role of the acute-care hospital network in supporting earnings growth.

Non-acute services, including mental health facilities, emergency medical services, diagnostics and cancer care, generated R2.25 billion in revenue and R138 million in operating profit.

Primary care operations remained relatively small, contributing R616 million in revenue and R64 million in operating profit.

Investment in future capacity

Netcare continued to invest aggressively in infrastructure and expansion projects during the year, spending R1.64 billion on capital expenditure.

Property, plant and equipment increased to R15.62 billion, with an additional R315 million held in assets under construction, reflecting an ongoing pipeline of hospital and healthcare investments.

The group also invested R106 million in intangible assets, including clinical efficiency projects, human resources digitisation initiatives and other healthcare technology developments designed to improve operational performance and patient engagement.

Cash balances strengthened to R2.6 billion from R1.9 billion, while the company maintained access to more than R6 billion in funding facilities. Net debt remained at manageable levels, supporting management’s assessment that the business remains well positioned to fund future growth opportunities.

Shareholders benefited from the stronger earnings outcome, with the board declaring total dividends of R1 per share for the year, comprising an interim dividend of 44 cents and a final dividend of 56 cents.

On remuneration and pay equity, the financial statements do not disclose a formal gender pay-gap measure, making it impossible to determine whether disparities exist across the organisation from the published figures alone.

Leadership and transformation

However, female representation at the leadership level strengthened during the year. The board comprised five women and four men, while Melanie da Costa was appointed chief executive officer-designate and is expected to succeed Richard Friedland as chief executive from January 2027.

READ: Melanie Da Costa appointed Netcare CEO

Netcare also highlighted its transformation initiatives through the Health Partners for Life programme, under which a previous employee share allocation benefited more than 20,000 employees, with 80% of beneficiaries being Black employees and 65% Black women.

Netcare’s highest-paid executive, Friedland, earned R19.6 million in 2026, while total remuneration for the group’s executive committee amounted to R154.1 million.

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